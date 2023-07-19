Ilona Releases Fearless New Single “Talk To My Body”

Rising dance-pop artist Ilona has released her hypnotic new single “Talk to My Body.” Propelled by impassioned chord progressions and Ilona’s sensuous harmonies, “Talk to My Body” is an expression of the fiery desire that comes with physically reconnecting with a partner you love. Fueled by intense fervor and longing, Ilona says the song “is about owning your emotions, and your body, and feels freeing to sing.” “Talk to My Body” is now available to stream and download on all digital platforms worldwide.

“Talk to My Body” radiates with suspense and an intoxicating rhythm. Ilona’s vocals shine, characterized by her strong finesse and mesmerizing tone. With a gift for crafting captivating melodies, she effortlessly weaves together a tapestry of irresistible hooks and breathtaking vocals, propelling listeners through her tension-filled lyrics. Ilona expresses an immense feeling of liberation, resonating with audiences as a testament to the strength of the feminine spirit. “I kept playing this chord progression on my keyboard, and it was so intense, I remembered thinking, ‘Oh, this is going to be dramatic and hypnotic.’ I also wanted to depict the feeling of a vacuum and the desire to fill that void with intimacy,” she explains. “Talk to My Body” is a provocative invitation with a proclamation of freedom. Ilona celebrates fearless desire and encourages listeners to feel empowered by their sensuality. “It’s a dilemma for women,” Ilona says. “We are constantly taught that our bodies are not our own. This song shows a woman in power coming from a place of equity and equality. I am finally able to express myself sensually from a place of strength.” The track was mixed and produced by Moritz Braun, mastered at Lurssen Mastering, and features Joey Petrarca on guitar.

From Apple Valley, Minnesota, Ilona is the personification of a multicultural upbringing, raised within a Russian/Ukrainian household. Growing up, she often found herself caught between two worlds, feeling like an outsider due to her unique blend of Russian and American cultures. Despite the challenges she faced with embracing her individuality, Ilona discovered solace and inspiration from her mother. A gifted classical musician, Ilona’s mother exposed her to dance and music at an early age. It was under her mother’s unwavering guidance and support that Ilona’s artistic journey began to take shape. Trained in gymnastics and dance, Ilona looked to artists such as Beyonce, Shakira, and Rhianna for inspiration, as they have found immense harmony in connecting their feelings into movement. Ilona’s vibrantly melodic voice merges the power of physical expression with soulful vocals, creating a hypnotizing synergy that engages the mind with the body. She continued to develop her captivating pop sound as a vocal student at Berklee College of Music. From there, she collaborated with producer Moritz Braun at Just For Record Studio to hone in on the dynamic and fiery arrangements that characterize her sound. At the heart of her artistry lies a deep commitment to female empowerment, infusing every note and lyric with a resounding message of inner strength and personal liberation. Ilona’s music serves as a celebration of the beauty that blossoms when one embraces their true self.

“Talk to My Body” exemplifies Ilona’s ability to encourage her fans in their own self-expression and experiences. The track serves as an anthem for listeners who are fearless and confident in their desires. “Talk to My Body” is available for streaming now. To keep up with Ilona’s musical journey, you can follow her on Instagram @iamilonamusic.