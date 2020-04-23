Iliona Blanc Releases Single “Golffingers”

LA-based, Parisian Pop singer-songwriter ILIONA BLANC releases first English single and video, GOLDFINGERS, on April 10, 2020 at all digital retail providers.

Iliona is the whole package, musician and director with a voice that sounds like Sade and Rihanna had a baby. Her “progressive pop indie” single is an empowering song for women that gives a new and unique approach to the genre, with a catchy and contagious melody. The vibrato is soulful and sexy. Her lyrics are erotic and sultry, vivid and bold.

A sensual sweet lullaby narrates the charming Iliona’s endearing fantasy. The hypnotic strokes of her guitar and the magical touch of her lover transform her lucid dream from no strings attached black and white to golden ecstasy. Dulcet notes and masterful imagery create a sense of 50 shades of freedom and bondage, tying this guitar toting muse to her faceless hero in this captivating modern love story.

The video, self-directed by Iliona Blanc has recently been in the official selection of a few film festivals in Europe and the US in “best music video” category.

Watch the video:

https://smarturl.it/ilionaGoldfingers

Social medias:

instagram.com/iliona.blanc/

https://www.facebook.com/ilionaBlanc