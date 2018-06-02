Il Divo live with Michael Ball 2-4-1 tickets offer!

Il Divo – the world’s most successful classical crossover act – will have multi-million selling global superstar Michael Ball joining them as special guest on six of the group’s forthcoming UK shows and we have 2 for 1 ticket offer to celebrate! Check out the incredible offer here!

The Il Divo ‘Castles & Country’ tour will visit breathtaking venues across the UK for a magical evening of exquisite live music. 2 for 1 tickets available here.

Taking place in the grandeur of some of the UK’s most magnificent venues, the magical concerts on the Il Divo ‘Castles & Country’ tour will provide some of the most vocally and visually stunning performances of 2018. Tour dates featuring very special guest Michael Ball include:

Michael Ball said: “I’m delighted to be performing at these incredible venues with Il Divo. The audience are in for a real treat and I’m looking forward to sharing these special moments with the fans. See you this summer!”

* WITH VERY SPECIAL GUEST MICHAEL BALL

Thurs 5 July Thetford, Norfolk Euston Park *

Sat 7 July Englefield, Berkshire Englefield House *

Sun 8 July Greenwich, London Greenwich Music Time

Tues 10 July Cardiff, Wales Motorpoint Arena

Fri 13 July Castlehill, Edinburgh Edinburgh Castle

Sat 14 July Alcester, Warwickshire Ragley Hall *

Sun 15 July Alnwick, Northumberland Alnwick Castle *

Tues 17 July Stansted Park, Chichester Stansted Park *

Fri 20 July Grantham, Leicestershire Belvoir Castle *

Sat 21 July Scarborough, Yorkshire Scarborough Open Air Theatre

Sun 22 July Lytham, Lancashire Lytham Festival

