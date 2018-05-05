iHM/Washington DC Names Nia Marciante Promotions Director

iHeartMedia has named Nia Marciante Promotions Director for Washington, DC, effective immediately. The iHM roster of DC stations include WIHT-FM, WASH-FM, WWDC-FM, WBIG-FM and WMZQ-FM. Marciante will be responsible for planning and executing station events, contests and digital plans and report to Kim Sauer, Marketing Director for iHeartMedia’s Washington, D.C. Region.

“Nia is the final piece to an incredibly strong Promotions team here in the Washington, D.C. Region,” said Sauer. “I know Nia is the right choice to raise the bar for the WASH and WMZQ brands in the market.”

Marciante joins the Washington, D.C. market from iHeartMedia Philadelphia, where she served as Promotions Assistant. She began her career at iHeartMedia Philadelphia in 2013 and is a graduate of The Richard Stockton University of New Jersey.

“I’ve loved working at iHeartMedia since I started as in intern in 2013,” said Marciante. “I’m excited to bring my experience from the Philadelphia market to the great team in D.C. and continue growing within the iHeartMedia family!”