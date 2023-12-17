iHM, ESB to Host ”Holiday Pop Up Party with Jimmy Fallon”

iHeartMedia and the Empire State Building have announced the “iHeartRadio Holiday Pop Up Party with Jimmy Fallon” to bring holiday cheer to the neighborhood and celebrate Fallon’s new song “Wrap Me Up” with Meghan Trainor. From New York City’s landmark tower, the event is hosted by Elvis Duran and will broadcast across iHeartRadio stations nationwide on December 19.

The Holiday Pop Up Party and broadcast will feature Fallon’s flip of the famous switch to kick off a special show of lights atop the Empire State Building synchronized to his song “Wrap Me Up.” The event also features an interview with Elvis Duran and a Q&A, all on the 80th floor of the iconic tower in the heart of New York. The 15-minute special will broadcast on iHeartRadio AC, Hot AC and CHR stations nationwide on December 19 at 9pm local time (6:45pm ET in New York City) and on the iHeartRadio Holiday Season Radio digital station at 9pm ET.

Additionally, New York iHeartRadio stations Z100, 103.5 KTU and 106.7 Lite FM will play “Wrap Me Up” synced to the light show atop the Empire State Building every night from December 19-25 at 7pm ET.

As a lead up to the Holiday Pop Up Party, Fallon will also host iHeartRadio’s Holiday Favorites, which will feature all holiday music introduced by the “Tonight Show” star. The takeover hour will kick off December 18 at 6pm local time on iHeartRadio AC and Christmas stations, and on the Holiday Season Radio digital station at 6pm ET.

“I’m not used to this ‘music side’ of show business so when someone told me that this song was going to the top, I never imagined it being on the 103rd floor of the Empire State Building,” said Fallon. “I was born and raised in New York so seeing the holiday light show to my song ‘Wrap Me Up’ with Meghan Trainor on the top of the Empire State Building every night until Christmas is beyond my wildest dreams.”