iHM Brings Hip Hop KUBE 93.3 Back to Seattle

iHeartMedia/Seattle flips CHR KPWK-FM (Power 93.3) back to Hip Hop using the iconic KUBE 93.3 brand. The station will return with 14,000 commercial-free songs in a row, effective immediately. Artists include Drake, Rihanna, Post Malone, Cardi B, The Weeknd, Migos and more. The station’s new lineup includes Carla Marie & Anthony in the morning, Shay in middays, Eric Rosado during the afternoon drive and Bootleg Kev in the evenings.

An iconic brand has been missing in Seattle radio,” said iHeartMedia Seattle Region President Robert Dove. “KUBE is a name that’s been part of Seattle’s music conscience and lifestyle for over 20 years. Listeners have spoken how they’ve missed KUBE. Well Seattle, KUBE is back.”

“We heard you loud and clear, Seattle,” added Executive VP/Programming West Andrew Jeffries. “Hip Hop and KUBE 93.3 are back, and we’re giving you 14,000 songs in a row – commercial free. This is how you welcome back a legend.”