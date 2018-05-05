iHM/Boston Names Ginny Brophey as WBWL Program Director

iHeartMedia Boston appoints 34-year industry vet Ginny “Rogers” Brophey as the new Program Director for Country WBWL-FM (101.7 The Bull), effective immediately. She’ll report to Senior VP/Programming Dylan Sprague. Brophey has focused on Country radio for the last 24 years and most recently served as Assistant Program Director and Music Director of Beasley crosstown Country WKLB-FM.

“If you are doing Country in Boston you better have Ginny on your team,” said Sprague. “She is a great leader, with years of success under her belt. She is uniquely connected to the Country music scene in both Nashville and New England, and most importantly, she is a fierce competitor who is eager to win. We can’t wait to see what Ginny and the entire Bull team can do together.”

“I am so excited to get back to work as Program Director of 101.7 The Bull,” added Brophey. “There are so many talented people at iHeartMedia, both nationally and here in Boston, and I can’t wait to tap into their skills as we continue to develop dynamic Country radio in one of the best cities in America.”

Brophey has been honored with four CRB/Country Aircheck Music Director of the Year awards and has worked at stations that received the CMA award for Major Market Country Station of the Year. Her work in Boston includes producing several Country music shows and developing the Country Music Healing Tour at Floating Hospital for Children at Tufts Medical Center. Brophey has also served on the St. Jude Radio Advisory Board and on the Beyond Sunday Missions Board of Directors. She is a graduate of Graduate of Marist College in Poughkeepsie, New York.