iHeartRadio Offers Graduating Class Playlists Back to 1950

Graduation season is fast approaching, and iHeartRadio is celebrating the opportunity-filled time with its new “Class of” playlists for every graduation class from 1950 through 2018 on GraduationPlaylist.com. Even those who are not donning a cap and gown this year have a chance to look back to the biggest songs from their graduation year.

Beginning Monday, listeners can visit GraduationPlaylist.com, type in the year of their graduation and be directed to the playlist for the year they finished high school or college.