iHeartRadio Music Festival Set For Sept. 21st-22nd In Las Vegas

iHEARTMEDIA has set the lineup for the 2018 iHEARTRADIO MUSIC FESTIVAL. The event will take place on SEPTEMBER 21st and 22nd at LAS VEGAS’ T-MOBILE ARENA.

This year, the two-day lineup will feature performances by JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE, JACK WHITE, CARRIE UNDERWOOD, MARIAH CAREY, IMAGINE DRAGONS, JASON ALDEAN, SAM SMITH, LUKE BRYAN, LYNYRD SKYNYRD, PANIC! AT THE DISCO, KELLY CLARKSON, SHAWN MENDES, KYGO, RAE SREMMURD, LOGIC and more. The festival will also include a performance from this year’s MACY’S iHEARTRADIO Rising Star winner, to be announced on JULY 6th.

RYAN SEACREST will return as host for the entire weekend.

The Daytime Stage at the festival will take place at the LAS VEGAS FESTIVAL GROUNDS on SATURDAY, SEPT. 22nd with performances by LOGIC, DUA LIPA, 5 SECONDS OF SUMMER, LIL UZI VERT, DUSTIN LYNCH, BAZZI, BELLY, BOBBY BONES AND THE RAGING IDIOTS and GRETA VAN FLEET with more to be announced.

“There’s no other concert with a lineup as diverse at the iHEARTRADIO MUSIC FESTIVAL. We pride ourselves on inviting the most eclectic lineup of headliners you’ll ever see on one stage,” said Chief Programming Officer TOM POLEMAN. “This Festival has the best artists from every style of music heard on iHEARTRADIO stations across America, giving both artists and our listeners a once-in a lifetime experience.”

“This is the only annual Festival in AMERICA that lives as a live event, national radio broadcast, video stream and network television special,” said Pres./Entertainment Enterprises JOHN SYKES. “It is truly a festival for millions.”