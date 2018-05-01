iHeartRadio Launches ”The Daily Dive” Podcast

iHeartRadio debuts “The Daily Dive,” a new daily news podcast featuring stories and trends that are interesting and relevant to listeners. New episodes are available each weekday beginning at 6am ET as the show takes a deeper look into the top news topics of the day. The podcast runs approximately 15 minutes in length, and is available for streaming or download via iHeartRadio and other podcast platforms.

The Daily Dive is hosted by Oscar Ramirez, a producer, writer and editor for iHeartMedia in Los Angeles. He has an extensive career on the business and production side of radio. As host, he’ll dive into the biggest topics of the day, uncover new narratives to follow and provide alternative angles on what daily news means for our listeners.