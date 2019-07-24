iHeartRadio Launches Crook & Chase Podcast

PREMIERE NETWORKS “THE CROOK AND CHASE COUNTDOWN” hosts LORIANNE CROOK and CHARLIE CHASE are adding a podcast for the iHEARTRADIO PODCAST NETWORK, “CROOK & CHASE: NASHVILLE CHATS.” The show, hosted by the COUNTRY RADIO HALL OF FAMERS, features exclusive interviews with Country stars as well as chats from the archives. The first episode includes talks with LUKE BRYAN and KEITH URBAN.

In a press release, CHASE said, “We love getting up close and nosy with our guests — it’s going to be a lot of fun!,” while CROOK said, “Our candid conversations with the stars surprise even us. We have never-before-heard stories behind the music, as well as archived interviews that go back to the very beginning of the stars’ careers, plus amazing in-studio performances.” CHASE added, “It all adds up to a fun and entertaining look at the personal and professional moments that propel these Country artists to stardom.”

“LORIANNE and CHARLIE are two of the best interviewers in the business,” said PREMIERE Pres. JULIE TALBOTT. “Country music fans are going to love this new podcast featuring more of their unique and entertaining conversations with the biggest stars in the format.”