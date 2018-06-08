iHeartMedia Wins Court Approval For Additional Financing

iHEARTMEDIA has received court approval for post-bankruptcy petition financing to allow it to pay off some asset-based loan financing while continuing as debtor-in-possession.

The order, filed THURSDAY (6/7) in U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of TEXAS (HOUSTON Division), authorizes iHEART to borrow up to $450 million in a senior secured first-out asset-based revolving credit facility with an incremental $100 million “accordion” facility, a sublimit for letters of credit of $175 million, and a sublimit for swing loans of $50 million. The new loans take “superpriority” status ahead of other creditors and are protected against actions by those pre-petition creditors, including foreclosure.