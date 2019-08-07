iHeartMedia/Wilmington Holds 15th Annual Miles For Military Motorcycle Ride

iHEARTMEDIA/WILMINGTON will hold its 15th annual MILES FOR MILITARY motorcycle ride to benefit USO DELAWARE on SATURDAY, AUGUST 10th at 10:45a. On-air personalities CHRISTA COOPER, WHISKEY, RANDY, KAT, COURTNEY and BENNY PANELLA will be on site hosting the event.

The annual MILES FOR MILITARY, one of the largest motorcycle rides crossing DELAWARE, leaves from the DELAWARE ARMY NATIONAL GUARD TRAINING FACILITY at RIVER ROAD in NEW CASTLE at 10:45a. Participants will travel south Route 9 and finish at DOVER INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY in DOVER, where they can enjoy a free Family Fun Day with live music from local group PARTY FOWL and DJ ROB TYLER; Country line dance lessons with DJ STEVE CARROLL; face painting; a photo booth; cornhole games; demonstrations by the DOVER FIRE DEPARTMENT and the DELAWARE STATE POLICE SCUBA and Mounted Patrol Units.

“We are excited about our partnership with iHEARTMEDIA/DELAWARE for the MILES FOR MILITARY motorcycle event,” USO DELAWARE Dir. BRUCE KMIEC said. “It has grown over the years into a household name event. We are floored by the amount of support we get for our current military and their families by all the riders that attend this amazing event. The money raised provides some funding to over 50 USO DELAWARE military support events and programs we hold each year.”

iHEART operates five stations in WILMINGTON, including COUNTRY WDSD, Classic Hits WRDX (92.9 TOM FM), and three AMs.