iHeartMedia Ups Linda Byrd, Scott Hopeck, Brian Olson And Jeff Tyler To Division Presidents

iHEARTMEDIA has promoted four of its Region Division Presidents of the iHEARTMEDIA MARKETS GROUP, effective immediately. LINDA BYRD, SCOTT HOPECK, BRIAN OLSON and JEFF TYLER will expand their current Region President roles to include Division President duties — joining current Division Presidents KEVIN LEGRETT and TOM MCCONNELL — and will report to iHEARTMEDIA MARKETS GROUP Pres. GREG ASHLOCK.

“With the substantial lead we have as the #1 audio company in AMERICA, we have built a one-of-kind multiplatform company that offers our advertising partners benefits, driven by our unique first party and attribution data, that until now they have only found in digital,” ASHLOCK said. “As we continue to transition these capabilities from our national platforms to the market level, this new leadership structure will allow us to accelerate how we import and export innovation.”

“These solutions are in response to the needs articulated by our advertising partners,” he continued. “We now have solutions for the largest all the way to the smallest of our partners which will enable us to continue to both expand our platforms and build products that only a company of our scale can accomplish.”

Also, in addition to his Division President duties, LEGRETT has been named EVP/Operations for the Markets Group, reporting to ASHLOCK.