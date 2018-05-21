iHeartMedia Tucson Names Nick Wize as Assistant PD

Nick Wize is named Assistant Program Director for CHR KRQQ-FM, Rhythmic CHR KOHT-FM and Hot AC KMIY-FM (My 92.9), effective June 11. He’ll also take over afternoons on KRQQ from 3-7pm weekdays. Wize was mostly recently with iHM Detroit, where his roles included Assistant Program Director and air talent for WKQI-FM. His background also includes working for stations in New York and Florida. He began his career at iHM/Detroit.

“I’m excited to sell my snow blower and join the amazing team at iHeartMedia Tucson,” said Wize. “Special thanks to David Adams, Paul Kelley, D-Wayne Chavez and Mike Saffer for trusting me behind the mic of the legendary 93.7 KRQ.”

Additionally, KRQQ and KOHT Program Director D-Wayne Chavez will move to afternoon drive on KOHT and Suzette Rodriguez shifts to the midday slot from 10am-3pm.

“Adding someone of Nick’s caliber to the already strong KRQ lineup is like winning the lottery! Nick will be an extremely valuable addition to the team; both on and off the air,” said SVP/Programming David Adams. “At the same time, DWayne’s return to afternoon drive on KOHT is a game-changer for the station! Born & raised in Tucson, D-Wayne knows his city, his station and the Hot 98.3 audience, which makes him the ideal person for this key role. Finally, moving Suzette to middays brings her star power and charisma to this important daypart as well as enhances our local connection with our listeners.”

“I’m looking forward to Nick joining iHeartmedia Tucson, with his knowledge and background he is the perfect fit to help take our team to the next level,” said Chavez. “I am also excited to return to afternoons on KOHT for a second time and eager to bring back a live and local show to the station.”