iHeartMedia to Launch ”The V Bros” on Five Stations

WXKS-FM (Kiss 108)/Boston afternoon hosts “The V Brothers” with Mikey & Frankie Vinci and Gianna Gravalese will add five iHeartMedia CHR outlets on November 6. The stations include WAKS (96.5 Kiss FM) in Cleveland, KDHT (Hits 95.7) in Denver, WKSS-FM (Kiss 95.7) in Hartford, KKRZ (Z100) in Portland amd KPEZ (102.3 The Beat) in Austin.

“The V Bros” debuted on WXKS-FM in September, 2022 when the show added Gravelese. Prior to that Frankie held morning co-host duties on CHR KHTS-FM (Channel 93.3) and Assistant PD/MD of Rhythmic CHR KSSX (Jam’n 95.7) in San Diego. Mikey joined WXKS-FM in 2013 as night host before moving to afternoons in 2016 and added APD/MD duties in July, 2017.