iHEARTMEDIA/TAMPA SVP/Programming TOMMY CHUCK is looking for a new Creative Production Designer, as JOSH JENSEN is set to take a similar post at Alternative sister KYSR (ALT 98.7)/LOS ANGELES.

The iHEARTMEDIA/TAMPA cluster includes Country WFUS, Top 40 WFLZ, Hot AC WMTX, Rock WXTB, Urban WBTP, News-Talk WFLA-A, Sport-Talk WDAE-A, News-Talk WHNZ-A, Spanish WRUB, Dance WFLZ-HD2, and Urban WMTX-HD2. See the complete job listing here.