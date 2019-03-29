iHeartMedia Swaps Two Aloha Trust Stations For Seven Connoisseur Stations

iHEARTMEDIA and the ALOHA TRUST has entered into a strategic station exchange with CONNOISSEUR MEDIA across two U.S. markets. iHEARTMEDIA will get six radio stations — Top 40 WRTS, Rock WRKT, Adult Hits WXBB, Country WTWF, Talk WJET-A and Sports WFNN-A — from CONNOISSEUR MEDIA in ERIE, PA as well as AC WLTM/MINA, NY. In return, CONNOISSEUR MEDIA picks up two stations from the ALOHA TRUST — Country WFRE and News WFMD-A/FREDERICK, MD. The agreement is expected to close in the second quarter of 2019.

“iHEART is getting a remarkable team and an amazing array of brands,” CONNOISSEUR MEDIA CEO JEFFREY WARSHAW said. “We have owned the stations for 13 years and have tremendous gratitude for the people of ERIE. We are excited to enter the FREDERICK market with these legendary properties.”

“We’re very pleased to have the opportunity to expand our reach and establish a presence in the ERIE and MINA markets,” iHEARTMEDIA/ALLENTOWN-HARRISBURG Region Pres. DAN LANKFORD said. “We can’t wait to add these seven amazing brands to our family of platforms, and we know that CONNOISSEUR MEDIA is looking forward to adding WFRE and WFMD-A to their company.”