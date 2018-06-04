iHeartMedia/Raleigh Names Mike Morgan SVP/Sales

iHEARTMEDIA/RALEIGH has MIKE MORGAN as SVP/Sales for its five-station cluster, which includes Country WNCB (B93.9), News-Talk WTKK, Top 40 WDCG (G105), Alternative WDCG-HD2-W237BZ-W236CA (ALT 95.3), and Classic Rock WRDU. MORGAN joins after previously serving as Dir./New Business Development and Account Manager at SOKAL MEDIA GROUP. He will report to iHEARTMEDIA/RALEIGH Market Pres. ALAN KIRSHBOM.

“MIKE is the total package,” said KIRSHBOM. “He brings extensive radio experience, subject matter expertise in digital, and a stellar track record of serving and developing business in key categories. With MIKE joining the RALEIGH team, we are stronger than ever.”

“MIKE is a born leader with a proven track record of growing teams, developing culture and exceeding client expectations.” said Pres./VIRGINIA-CAROLINA Region DAVE CARWILE. “I’ve been working closely with MIKE for the past two years in his agency role and know firsthand his passion for helping clients grow their business. MIKE is the ideal candidate for leading our RALEIGH sales team.”