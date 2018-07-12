iHeartMedia Quad Cities Names Jeanne Smith Market President

IHEARTMEDIA/QUAD CITIES has named JEANNE SMITH Market President for the DES MOINES-DAVENPORT, IA area. SMITH was previously at iHEARTMEDIA/CEDAR RAPIDS, where she most recently served as SVP Sales. Prior to that, SMITH worked in radio sales in WILKES-BARRE, PA, for CUMULUS MEDIA. She will report to iHEARTMEDIA DES MOINES Area President JOEL McCREA.

McCREA said, “JEANNE’s strong performance in CEDAR RAPIDS earned her this promotion. She is a strong, innovative leader who has worked closely with our QUAD CITIES team in the past, giving her a genuine connection and solid understanding of our market.”

SMITH added, “I am extremely grateful to have the opportunity to lead the QUAD CITIES team and our iconic brands. iHEARTMEDIA QUAD CITIES has enjoyed a great deal of success for years and I look forward to joining the team and contributing to the market’s thriving energy and ongoing success.”

The iHEARTMEDIA QUAD CITIES cluster includes Top 40 KUUL (101.3 KISS FM), AC KMXG (MIX 96), Classic Rock KCQQ (Q106.5), Country WLLR, Alternative WLLR-HD2-K283BV (ALT 104.5), Sports WFXN-A (FOX SPORTS 1230), and News-Talk WOC-A.