iHeartMedia/New Orleans Names Mark Boudreaux Market President

iHEARTMEDIA/NEW ORLEANS taps MARK BOUDREAUX as Market President, effective JUNE 11th. BOUDREAUX joins from SOUTH CENTRAL AV, where he most recently served as the Business Development Manager.

“We’re thrilled to have MARK as our new leader at iHEARTMEDIA/NEW ORLEANS,” said Area President MICHAEL HUDSON. “His incredible skill set and passion for people make him the perfect person to take the stations in our NEW ORLEANS market to amazing ratings and revenue thresholds.”

“Who better to run our iHEARTMEDIA/NEW ORLEANS market, than a native New Orleanian?” said Pres./HOUSTON Region EDDIE MARTINY. “MARK has a proven track record in the Crescent City as a seller, Sales Manager and Vice President of Sales. We are excited to have MARK and his infectious personality leading iHEARTMEDIA/NEW ORLEANS.”

“I’m fired up to work with iHEARTMEDIA, especially in a great market like NEW ORLEANS that truly understands the power, reach and ROI of radio,” said BOUDREAUX. “I’ve known many on the iHEARTMEDIA/NEW ORLEANS team for years and the chance to play in the same sandbox with such a talented group is amazing.”

The cluster includes News-Talk WRNO, Adult Hits KVDU (104.1 THE SPOT), Country WNOE, Sports WODT-A (FOX SPORTS 1280), Urban WQUE (Q93.3), Gospel WYLD-A (HALLELUJAH 940), Urban AC WYLD-F, and Classic Hip-Hop WRNO-HD2-K242CE (THROWBACK 96.3).