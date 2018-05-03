iHeartMedia/Nashville Seeks Dir./Promotions

iHEARTMEDIA Country WSIX (THE BIG 98) and Classic Country WSIX-HD2 (THE BIG LEGEND 98.3)/NASHVILLE has a rare opening for a Dir./Promotions. Current Dir./Promotions JESSICA KELLEY will remain with the cluster while transitioning in her role and narrowing her focus to Alternative WNRQ-HD2-FM translator-W248BQ (ALT 97.5), and Rock WNRQ (105.9 THE ROCK). See the full posting on the ALL ACCESS JOBS FORUM here, and apply here.

iHEARTMEDIA/NASHVILLE SVP/Programming and WSIX PD GATOR HARRISON tells ALL ACCESS, “We’re not just looking for a Promotions Event Planner, we’re looking for an experienced, innovative, self-motivated, creative killer who loves Country music and the city of NASHVILLE! Whether you’re a PD in a Small or Medium market or an experienced Asst./Promotions in a Large or Major market, this could be your once-in-a-career opportunity.”