iHeartMedia/N.Y., Premiere Extend Hollywood Hamilton

iHEARTMEDIA/NEW YORK has finalized a long-term extension with iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 WKTU (THE BEAT OF NEW YORK)/NEW YORK afternoon host SEAN “HOLLYWOOD” HAMILTON. He also extended his partnership with PREMIERE NETWORKS for syndication of THE REMIX TOP 30 COUNTDOWN WITH HOLLYWOOD HAMILTON, WEEKEND TOP 30 WITH HOLLYWOOD HAMILTON and WEEKEND TOP 30 WITH DJ PUP DAWG, which broadcast on 120 stations worldwide.

“HOLLYWOOD HAMILTON is one of the most loved, respected and recognized voices and names in radio,” iHEARTMEDIA Chairman/CEO BOB PITTMAN said. “His unparalleled ability to connect with both listeners and music’s biggest artists is a true representation of what makes radio the most powerful medium in the U.S. It’s the reason he’s been a fixture on NEW YORK CITY radio for the past decade, and we’re excited for the opportunity to continue our long-standing relationship with him.”

“One of the many reasons why it was so easy to re-sign is because of the friends I work with in our building,” said HAMILTON. “iHEARTMEDIA, and more specifically KTU, are like family. I’m so happy to be associated with an incredibly talented group of people. Not to mention the extraordinary continuing support of my friends at PREMIERE NETWORKS.”

“We’re pleased to continue having HOLLYWOOD as a part of our iHeart family here in NEW YORK,” iHEARTMEDIA/NORTHEAST Division EVP/Programming THEA MITCHEM said. “His passion for this industry is apparent every time he’s on air, and we’re happy that our listeners will continue to have him as a part of their afternoons.”