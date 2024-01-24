iHeartMedia Madison Names Monica Wittkopp Market President

iHeartMedia appoints Monica Wittkopp as Market President for its cluster in Madison, WI, effective immediately. She joined the Madison market in 2019 as an Account Executive and was promoted to Vice President of Sales in 2021. Previously, Wittkopp worked for the company’s co-owned group in San Diego, where she also served as an Account Executive starting in 2016. She began her career at Univision and is a graduate of Stanford University.

“I have been nothing but impressed with Monica’s command of company goals and assets and the respect she has earned from every member of the iHeartMedia Madison team. She will be a valuable addition to the overall leadership team of iHeartMedia and a smart, creative partner for our advertising and vendor partners,” said iHeartMedia Wisconsin Metro President Jeff Tyler.

“I am grateful to the leadership team at iHeartMedia for entrusting me with the Madison market. I have worked and learned from strong leadership teams in the San Diego, Madison and Milwaukee markets, where many people helped prepare me for this opportunity,” added Wittkopp. “The iHeartMedia Madison team is dynamic, with incredible programming and talent! I am excited to step into this new role and look forward to cultivating stronger relationships with the greater Madison community.”