iHeartMedia Flips W242CJ/Brunswick, GA to ”Real 96.3”

iHeartMedia flips W242CJ in Brunswick, GA to the new Real 96.3, The Wick’s New #1 for Hip Hop ‘N R&B. The station will air songs from artists including Lil Wayne, Kendrick Lamar, Rihanna and Drake. The station will also feature “The Breakfast Club,” with DJ Envy and Charlamagne Tha God in mornings, weekdays from 5:30-10am. Middays will be occupied by “Way Up with Angela Yee,” followed by Kali Kold, who will hold down afternoons.

“We’re always looking for ways to serve the community, add to the conversation, and give people an excuse to enjoy themselves,” said iHeartMedia/Brunswick VP/Programming Scott Ryfun. “We think we’ve hit on a recipe that delivers on all of those fronts. ‘The Breakfast Club’ has long been part of the national conversation, Angela Yee continues to grow as a personality, and Kali is one of those people I can always count on to deliver. Brunswick’s been waiting for something like this. It’s time.”