iHEARTMEDIA filed a Form 8-K with the SEC with its monthly operating report on FRIDAY (6/15) showing results for APRIL, and for the month, revenue was at $417,946,000 with net income showing a loss of $139,804,000.

Total cash flow stood at $132.5 million. The company incurred $202,452,000 in net reorganization items, including $185.8 million in write-offs of loan fees and debt discounts plus professional fees.