iHeartMedia Des Moines Taps Maxwell Schaeffer As Director/Promotions & Marketing

Former longtime SAGA Classic Hits KIOA/DES MOINES morning host MAXWELL SCHAEFFER has joined iHEARTMEDIA/DES MOINES as Director of Promotions and Marketing, starting AUGUST 10th. Besides overseeing promotions and marketing for the cluster, SCHAEFFER, who hosted mornings at KIOA for 23 years, will also make on-air appearances on the stations, including a special appearance on VAN HARDEN and BONNIE LUCAS’ morning show on News-Talk WHO-A during the 2018 IOWA STATE FAIR.

“Everyone in DES MOINES knows MAXWELL,” said Area Market President-IOWA JOEL MCCREA. “He is a friend to many charitable organizations as well as the arts, and the business community, giving him a solid understanding and connection to the market.”

“I’m thrilled to continue my relationship with IOWA’s passionate radio fans and the community that I’ve known for decades,” said SCHAEFFER. “We have an amazing team at iHEARTMEDIA DES MOINES and we’re looking forward to continuing to use our stable of station brands to help our business and advertising partners best serve consumers and listeners.”

The cluster includes WHO, Alternative KDXA (ALT 106.3), Top 40 KKDM (107.5 KISS FM), Hot AC KCYZ (NOW 105.1), Sports KXNO-A, News-Talk KASI-A, Country KDRB-HD2-K245CO (96.9 THE BULL), and Adult Hits KDRB (100.3 THE BUS).