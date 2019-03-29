iHeartMedia/Austin-San Antonio Names Chuck Knight Region SVP/Programming

iHEARTMEDIA has appointed CHUCK KNIGHT Region SVP/Programming for the AUSTIN/SAN ANTONIO region, effective APRIL 1st. Previously PD at WBEB/PHILADELPHIA, KNIGHT will oversee programming for all stations in the AUSTIN and SAN ANTONIO markets and serve as PD for AC KQHT (Q101.9)/SAN ANTONIO. Simultaneously, sister News/Talk WOAI-A/SAN ANTONIO PD BRIAN GANN will also focus on a variety of iHEARTMEDIA’s spoken word stations.

“CHUCK has an extensively long track record of tremendous success and is an amazingly talented leader and programmer,” iHEARTMEDIA AUSTIN/SAN ANTONIO Region Pres. MATT MARTIN said. “We are very excited to have him join our market, steer our brands and continue to develop our team of talented PDs.”

“It’s an honor to join the industry-leading iHEARTMEDIA family,” said KNIGHT. “I’m looking forward to learning a lot from the awesome, market-leading teams and great brands in SAN ANTONIO and AUSTIN as well as contributing to the regions ongoing success.”