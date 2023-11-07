iHeartMedia Announces Jingle Ball Lineups, Adds ABC/Hulu

iHeartMedia will celebrate the holiday season with its annual “iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour” on iHeartRadio stations across America and the iHeartRadio app with performances by this year’s biggest artists including Olivia Rodrigo, Usher, Nicki Minaj, SZA, Niall Horan, OneRepublic, AJR, Sabrina Carpenter, Miguel, Jelly Roll, Big Time Rush, NCT DREAM, Flo Rida and more.

This year, “The 2023 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour will feature stops in Tampa, Dallas-Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Chicago, Detroit, New York, Boston, Washington DC, Philadelphia, Atlanta and Miami.

“Our annual iHeartRadio Jingle Ball lineup is one of our most anticipated of the year, and we’re excited to finally share who will be joining us on the road this season,” said iHeartMedia Chief Programming Officer Tom Poleman. “This event always showcases the best in pop music and gives our listeners the chance to celebrate the holiday season alongside their favorite artists. We’re thrilled with this year’s artists and we can’t wait to see them put on a great show.”

iHeartMedia and ABC also announced today a new multi-year agreement for ABC to become the television broadcast partner for the iconic event. iHeartRadio Jingle Ball tour stops will be part of a network special, airing December 21 from 8-10pm ET). The special will be available on demand and on Hulu the following day.

“The biggest holiday music event in America is coming to ABC for the first time,” said iHeartMedia President of Entertainment Enterprises John Sykes. “Viewers will have a front row seat to experience this multi city tour as it rolls across the country.”