iHeartMedia Adds ”It’s Up There with Looney” Podcast

iHeartMedia and Charlamagne Tha God announced, “It’s Up There with Looney,” a podcast that brings thought-provoking discussions from the world of hip-hop and R&B, has joined The Black Effect Podcast Network. New episodes will launch every Monday and fans can binge previous episodes now on the iHeartRadio app. Listeners can expect to hear the latest in news, pop culture, hip-hop and R&B.

Loon is a passionate podcast host, with years of experience as a music artist and creative executive. As the host of “It’s Up There,” Loon brings a unique perspective for the latest trends in music, fashion and lifestyle. He is known for his energetic, informative and engaging style, and his ability to connect with listeners on a personal level.

“It’s Up There with Looney” is available today with new episodes releasing every Monday.