iHeart/Tampa Hosts ‘Git Up Challenge’ With Blanco Brown

iHEARTMEDIA Country WFUS (US 103.5) and Top 40 WFLZ/TAMPA put together a fun dance party event in the city’s downtown area last night (8/6). BBR MUSIC GROUP/BMG artist BLANCO BROWN hosted the stations’ “TAMPA BAY Git Up Challenge.” BROWN performed his multi-genre hit song, “THE GIT UP,” live while scores of fans and local celebrities danced along.

Watch the fun go down here, and keep an eye out for the excellent dance moves from a uniformed local sheriff.