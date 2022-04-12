“If The Moon Was A Person” Maria Deirisarri’s Perfect Pop Breakup Anthem

Listeners can stream Maria Deirisarri’s “If the Moon Was a Person” now on all major streaming platforms.

About Maria Deirisarri:

Although Maria Deirisarri is relatively new to the music industry, her affinity for music is nothing novel. Writing songs since 6-years-old, the now 16-year-old singer-songwriter has had a burning passion for music longer than she can remember. Infusing her Colombian heritage into her artistic identity, the Atlanta-born songstress is proud to blend her culture with the music scene as a Latin-pop princess in the making. Capturing life’s most important moments with an unmatched emotional clarity, Deirisarri’s sound ranges from a romantic warmth to an enticing darkness. The artist shines brilliantly as a lyricist beyond her years.

Excited to start releasing music, she debuted with her single, “Blindfolded,” in 2020 which she followed up with 3 additional singles throughout 2021. Among the many things keeping the young artist busy, her triumphs in various competitions are at the top of the list. In 2021, she earned first place at Halcyon’s Got Talent 2021 in Georgia, and landed in second place in the nation-wide competition for the Delta Mu Mu Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc. Beyond those successes, she also made it to the final stages of Eddie’s Attic Biannual Songwriters Competition in 2019, the final stages of Madlife’s Undiscovered Artist Competition 2019, and competed in Georgia Has Talent 2020. Despite her young age, this colorful artist meets listeners with a grace and uniqueness that is a breath of fresh air. Fans are beyond eager to see what this up and coming superstar has up her sleeve.