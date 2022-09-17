Ida Elina Dares to Live Her Life in ‘Capital Letters’ on Her Newest Record

Creating a non-traditional gospel record, Helsinki-native Ida Elina shares her faith on Capital Letters. With sonic brilliance, Ida Elina dives into the state of the world, her nostalgic ruminations, shares her grief and finds hope amidst it all. Tender relatability shines through in every track as the singer-songwriter and “kantele diva” opens up her world to listeners on this 11-track record. “It has been a dream of mine to, one day, make an album that pulls out all the stops with the Kantele, and here it is,” she says. The album’s title track, which was written just two weeks before the pandemic hit Finland, serves as a reminder to be encouraged even during the darkest of times. “Rough winds may come, the clouds of doubt and ruthless drums, so hear me. This is a story we’ll write in capital letters,” she sings. Setting the tone for the record, Ida Elina vows to live her life with courage and candor, pushing to be unabashedly bold despite everything. With that sentiment in mind, Ida Elina shifts the tone to stark sorrow as she mourns the loss of her sister-in-law’s only child. She explains that, “in my thoughts I was standing at the bank of the river that I cannot yet cross, but knowing that the one I love the most is already on the other side.” In this way, Ida Elina doesn’t shy away from the hard things, but instead attempts to find the thread of hope. Throughout the record, she also shares the heartache of losing a friend on “When I Was Ten,” her fascination with Berlin’s powerful solidarity on “In The Kingdom,” the love she has for her daughter on “Sunshine” and grappling with shame on “Dear God,” amidst other nuanced subjects.

While not only being unafraid to tackle all kinds of topics, Ida Elina also demonstrates her ability to be versatile genre-wise. Stretching her artistry by playing with different tempos, styles and instrumentation, Capital Letters is full of range and steeped in raw emotion. On “Cadence,” the only overture on the album, Ida Elina changes the mood with a Spanish guitar-inspired instrumental which bleeds into the next track. Turning the guitar into a full-fledged song of empowerment, “Pouring Down” stands out as a reminder of choosing faith over fear. “If you don’t sing, the world will miss your voice. If you don’t sing, there’s no one else to fill that void,” she belts passionately. Later in the album, Ida Elina’s vocal chops shine on the doo-wop-esque “Tears Aren’t For You” as she sings “I don’t want to stay awake at night, I don’t wanna hear again those lies. So go, now go. These tears aren’t for you.” Channeling emotion with the grittiness of her voice, the brokenhearted character at hand seems to become stronger with each note. Other tracks include “Viimeinen Ilta,” the only song on the album in Finnish, which details the unimaginable sorrow of losing a child. “It was so quiet inside and outside the house, such a peaceful night it was – the last night for the deceased,” she explains. “I wanted to write a song for him and his mom. To remember him.” With so much heartache during the period of writing Capital Letters, it’s no wonder that “He Is Here,” a powerful indie-pop track about spiritual healing, would become her favorite on the record. Displaying an impressive range of emotion and musicality, Ida Elina’s fifth studio album is a praiseworthy work which candidly paints the picture of the world around her. “This album is the result of 10 years living and working as an artist. The last few years have been spent taking stock of life, and the pandemic certainly threw its own spanner in the works there. Echoed in these songs are life and its ending, parenthood, love, faith and hope – above all, hope. As long as I am able to bring hope into this world my work is not in vain.”

ABOUT IDA ELINA: