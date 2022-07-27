“Ice Giants” Finds Maria Deirisarri Protective Over Planet and People

With the help of Patrick Taylor (aka Lazuli Vane), Deirisarri’s ukulele and voice are able to shine through a glittering pop-percussion that helps drive the narrative and bring an added grace to the topic at hand. Deirisarri doesn’t sound preachy, but instead invites listeners to be embraced and encouraged. In the chorus, she sings “Don’t cry anymore, tears for someone who couldn’t care less, couldn’t give you a blessing. Don’t cry anymore over him, them or her, when I’m here all the time waiting for you to be mine.” Although the idea of “ice giants” isn’t even sung until after bridge, the idea she hopes to present is still clear. By being a support system for her friends and helping lift them up, there’s this idea that strength begets strength and our love should extend to the next helpless thing we may encounter. In this case, once our own strength is restored, we may impart that same sense of protectiveness to the things we love: our earth. Deirisarri explains that the track’s cover art was created by her 12-year-old brother, Salvador. By presenting the image of a cub and its mama polar bear, Deirisarri hopes to “remind listeners of the issue [of global warming] and also inspire them to stand strong when it comes to their convictions.”