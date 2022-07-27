ice-giants2

“Ice Giants” Finds Maria Deirisarri Protective Over Planet and People

Pop starlet Maria Deirisarri returns with an encouraging track about the importance of caring for the things you love, including people and the planet. Out now, “Ice Giants” is a heartfelt song, radiating positivity and warmth vocally and instrumentally. Utilizing her trusty ukulele as per usual, Deirisarri explains that inspiration struck unexpectedly for this track during a uke improv session and morphed into a “song about unconditional love, friendship, family bonds and protecting the planet.” Despite it being seemingly difficult to morph the subjects of people while infusing an element of activism, Deirisarri does it with ease. After all, the fundamentals of taking care of something well translate from people, to pets, to things and of course, to our surroundings. In this way, Deirisarri’s lyrical profundity comes into play by layering different thematic qualities together. “I wanted to remind others that despite all of life’s troubles, life goes on. We can face it all together by encouraging each other and standing strong in our beliefs,” she says.

With the help of Patrick Taylor (aka Lazuli Vane), Deirisarri’s ukulele and voice are able to shine through a glittering pop-percussion that helps drive the narrative and bring an added grace to the topic at hand. Deirisarri doesn’t sound preachy, but instead invites listeners to be embraced and encouraged. In the chorus, she sings “Don’t cry anymore, tears for someone who couldn’t care less, couldn’t give you a blessing. Don’t cry anymore over him, them or her, when I’m here all the time waiting for you to be mine.” Although the idea of “ice giants” isn’t even sung until after bridge, the idea she hopes to present is still clear. By being a support system for her friends and helping lift them up, there’s this idea that strength begets strength and our love should extend to the next helpless thing we may encounter. In this case, once our own strength is restored, we may impart that same sense of protectiveness to the things we love: our earth. Deirisarri explains that the track’s cover art was created by her 12-year-old brother, Salvador. By presenting the image of a cub and its mama polar bear, Deirisarri hopes to “remind listeners of the issue [of global warming] and also inspire them to stand strong when it comes to their convictions.”

ABOUT MARIA DEIRISARRI:

Maria Deirisarri is a 16-year-old singer-songwriter from Atlanta, GA. Despite her young age, Maria has been a musician for many years, and a recording artist since 2019. Her songs never cease to surprise audiences with a fresh and unique approach to storytelling in song form. She’s been produced exclusively by Patrick Taylor AKA Lazuli Vane who’s been her mentor, collaborator, role model, and excellent friend.

Maria is the winner of several local talent competitions like Halcyon’s Got Talent 2021 and Dunwoody Idol in April 2022. She’s also the recipient of the 2022 Founder Scholarship at Blessed Trinity Catholic School for her devotion to the Fine Arts.

Archives

