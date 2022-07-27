“Ice Giants” Finds Maria Deirisarri Protective Over Planet and People
Pop starlet Maria Deirisarri returns with an encouraging track about the importance of caring for the things you love, including people and the planet. Out now, “Ice Giants” is a heartfelt song, radiating positivity and warmth vocally and instrumentally. Utilizing her trusty ukulele as per usual, Deirisarri explains that inspiration struck unexpectedly for this track during a uke improv session and morphed into a “song about unconditional love, friendship, family bonds and protecting the planet.” Despite it being seemingly difficult to morph the subjects of people while infusing an element of activism, Deirisarri does it with ease. After all, the fundamentals of taking care of something well translate from people, to pets, to things and of course, to our surroundings. In this way, Deirisarri’s lyrical profundity comes into play by layering different thematic qualities together. “I wanted to remind others that despite all of life’s troubles, life goes on. We can face it all together by encouraging each other and standing strong in our beliefs,” she says.
ABOUT MARIA DEIRISARRI:
Maria Deirisarri is a 16-year-old singer-songwriter from Atlanta, GA. Despite her young age, Maria has been a musician for many years, and a recording artist since 2019. Her songs never cease to surprise audiences with a fresh and unique approach to storytelling in song form. She’s been produced exclusively by Patrick Taylor AKA Lazuli Vane who’s been her mentor, collaborator, role model, and excellent friend.
Maria is the winner of several local talent competitions like Halcyon’s Got Talent 2021 and Dunwoody Idol in April 2022. She’s also the recipient of the 2022 Founder Scholarship at Blessed Trinity Catholic School for her devotion to the Fine Arts.