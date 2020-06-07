Icarus Moth Returns With Wit Blu on Catchy New Single: Perfect Outfit

Icarus Moth teams up with Wit Blu to present a brand new single, beginning a string of 2020 release.

Perfect Outfit is the first release for Wit Blu since her single Burgundy , a well-received jazz-pop anthem, produced with the UK-based GEO and remixes by Pusher, Bout, and KNKS. The release also marks a new artistic direction as Icarus Moth, most known for the darker electronic production that gave wings to Mothica hits such as Don’t and Reputation , embraces a lighter and more upbeat tone.

They describe their sound as …feisty, sharp, and jazz-influenced. The song is about pushing buttons.

The track was written, recorded, and produced at Bedrock Studios in L.A. We wrote the song in just one session, then set it aside. So much has been going on right now, so we’re so excited to share something more upbeat and uplifting.

With flirtatious vocals that hover in an exciting atmosphere, accompanied by the signature textures of Icarus Moth production, the pair hopes to provide some relief to the tumultuousness of our day-to-day, with even more planned for 2020.

FOLLOW ICARUS MOTH:

Website: www.icarusmoth.com

Facebook: facebook.com/icarusmoth

Instagram: instagram.com/icarusmoth

Twitter: twitter.com/icarusmoth

SoundCloud: soundcloud.com/icarusmoth

YouTube: youtube.com/icarusmoth

FOLLOW WIT BLU:

Website: www.witblu.com

Facebook: facebook.com/witblu

Instagram: instagram.com/witblu

Twitter: twitter.com/witblumusic

SoundCloud: soundcloud.com/musicbywit

ABOUT WIT BLU:

Wit Blu is a solo project, started by singer-songwriter Whitney Carr in 2017. LA via Denver via Texas via LA, Whitney attributes her eclectic style of music to her Vagabond life growing up. Her sarcastic, witty and emotional lyrics akin to Lana Del Rey paired with synth-laden trip hop beats resemblant of Marion Hill, combine to make a genre of her own. Her latest single ‘ Burgundy’, produced by long-time producer GEO shot to #1 on indie-shuffle and Hype Machine charts and was quickly followed by ‘Burgundy The Remixes’ EP, which included the favorited PUSHER Remix.

ABOUT ICARUS MOTH: