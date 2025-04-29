Ian Abel Band Releases Self-Reflective New Single “HOME”

Led by internationally acclaimed guitarist Ian Abel, the Ian Abel Band has released their latest single, “HOME.” The track offers a raw glimpse into Abel’s internal dialogue, reflecting his drive to become a better man, both for himself and those closest to him. Through “HOME,” he hopes listeners facing similar struggles will find inspiration in his story and take it as a sign to move forward. The song is now available to stream and download worldwide.

Written by Ian Abel, who also played guitar, “HOME” features John Venezia on drums, Phil Anthony on bass, and Charlie Lowell on piano and organ. Mastered by Pete Lyman, the track blends a Pink Floyd-esque atmospheric quality with a raw Honky Tonk edge, creating a rich and textured soundscape that is both immersive and deeply emotive. In Abel’s own words, he describes “HOME” as a song “…about embracing what was and pushing forward to now be, who I should’ve been all along.” Exploring themes of shame, self-loathing, substance abuse, and loss, Abel lays his most vulnerable thoughts bare, confronting his past while taking control of his future. By doing so, he hopes to inspire others who may be in similar situations. The song’s title reflects this journey of self-reclamation, as well as Abel’s Southern roots, reinforced by his signature “…traditional honky-tonk sounding guitar, accompanied by some slick country playing on the second verse…,” achieved through his Fender American Ultra Telecaster with slapback-style tape delay. With lyrics like, “Long hair covering your face, can’t mask the shame / Somehow I got to somehow make amends for what I’ve said / I know, life’s worth living…,” Abel expresses deep remorse for his past choices while making a conscious effort to heal. “HOME” is more than just a personal reckoning, it’s a declaration of growth, resilience, and a return to his truest self.

Ian Abel’s journey as a guitarist began at just 15 when he was gifted his first guitar for Christmas after being inspired by School of Rock. From that moment, he dedicated himself to mastering the instrument, drawing influence from legends like David Gilmour, Jason Isbell, and Chris Stapleton. His signature style, blending soulful, blues-infused rock with dynamic, emotive solos, became the foundation of his artistry. Abel eventually formed the Ian Abel Band, where he took center stage as lead guitarist and frontman, backed by some of Nashville’s finest studio and touring musicians. The group’s breakout single, “Shoes,” received international recognition when All Elite Wrestling featured it in their promotional video for the inaugural pay-per-view event Double or Nothing. Beyond his work with the band, Abel’s guitar prowess earned him a spot as lead guitarist on tour with Grand Ole Opry legend T. Graham Brown. His playing has been praised for its “expansive, stadium-steady rock” by 91.9 WFPK, with outlets like Grateful Web, antiMusic, and The Alternate Root also recognizing his work. Whether commanding the stage with his own band or lending his six-string expertise to country and rock icons, Abel continues to push his craft forward, solidifying his reputation as a formidable guitarist and songwriter.

“HOME” is a soul-searching anthem about redemption and the relentless pursuit of self-improvement. Stream the single now on digital platforms worldwide, and stay connected with Ian Abel Band on Instagram @ianabelband, TikTok @ianabelband, and their website IanAbel.Band for all updates.