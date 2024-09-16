Ian Abel Band Explores Heartache and Hope in Bilingual Rock Single “Stay Here”

Ian Abel Band, fronted by international award-winning guitarist Ian Abel, have shared their new single, “Stay Here,” a Southern rock love song that combines both English and Portuguese. This track blends the raw power of classic rock with the soul of Americana, creating a sound that is both nostalgic and fresh. Known for his passionate guitar playing and compelling lyrics, Ian Abel has once again demonstrated his ability to touch hearts and minds with his music. “Stay Here” is now available to download and stream on platforms worldwide.

“Stay Here” was inspired by a brief but impactful romance between Ian Abel and a Brazilian woman who had to return to her country. “Coitadinho de mim, afogando a saudade,” which loosely translates to “poor me, I’m drowning in the sorrow of missing you,” is just a sample of how Abel’s lyrics reflect the deep sense of longing and heartache that comes with such separations. The song’s unique blend of rock and samba elements highlights Abel’s diverse musical influences and his commitment to honoring different musical traditions. “‘Stay Here’ is a love song of unorthodox beginnings,” reveals Abel. “It started out with a short relationship I had with a Brazilian woman who had to go back to Brazil because her student visa expired. It was fairly recent when I went to my friend and co-writer, Westray Tackett’s, house to hang out and work on a completely different song. He showed me a brief snippet of an idea he had (which is the acoustic guitar and vocal part in the intro), and something about the somber nature of that struck me. I asked for the chords, went home, and the song practically wrote itself.” Mixed by Evan Redwine from Nashville, TN, and mastered by GRAMMY-award-winning engineer Alan Douches (Sufjan Stevens, Angel Olsen, Fleetwood Mac) of West West Side Music, the track offers a polished yet deeply emotional listening experience.

Ian Abel’s musical journey began at age 15 with a Christmas gift of a guitar, inspired by the movie School of Rock. Since then, he has honed his craft, drawing influences from a diverse array of artists, including David Gilmour, Jason Isbell, and Chris Stapleton. The Ian Abel Band’s breakout moment came when their song “Shoes” was featured in a promotional video for All Elite Wrestling’s inaugural pay-per-view, Double or Nothing, garnering international attention. Abel previously toured with Grand Ole Opry member T. Graham Brown as lead guitarist and headlined iconic Los Angeles venues such as the Troubadour, Whisky A Go Go, and Viper Room. His music has received praise from popular regional radio station 91.9 WFPK for “creating an expansive, stadium-ready rock sound,” and other notable publications like Grateful Web, antiMusic, and The Alternate Root.

As the band continues to innovate and push the boundaries of their musical style, listeners can anticipate more heartfelt and genre-blending tracks in the future. Ian Abel Band remains committed to delivering powerful performances and connecting with fans through their evocative music via live performances. Stream “Stay Here” now and stay connected with Ian Abel Band on Instagram @ianabelband, TikTok @ianabelband, and their website IanAbel.Band for updates on upcoming releases and tour dates.