“I Remember You” by Phil Mitchell Band: A good song for that cup of coffee in the morning
“I Remember You” song is from the “Crossroads” Album. With a beautiful blend of female voices and guitar, this is a good song to listen to in the morning while having that cup of coffee. “I wake unto a bright morning and I think about the love that we shared and I think about the dreams that we had…..I remember You.”
Additional Artist/Song Information:
Artist Name: Phil Mitchell Band
Song Title: I Remember You
Publishing: Morning Star Recordings
Publishing Affiliation: ASCAP
Album Title: Crossroads
Record Label: Morning Star Recordings
