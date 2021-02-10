“I Remember You” by Phil Mitchell Band: A good song for that cup of coffee in the morning

“I Remember You” song is from the “Crossroads” Album. With a beautiful blend of female voices and guitar, this is a good song to listen to in the morning while having that cup of coffee. “I wake unto a bright morning and I think about the love that we shared and I think about the dreams that we had…..I remember You.”

Additional Artist/Song Information: Artist Name: Phil Mitchell Band

Song Title: I Remember You

Publishing: Morning Star Recordings

Publishing Affiliation: ASCAP

Album Title: Crossroads

Record Label: Morning Star Recordings