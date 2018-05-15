I-Octane Trods on a Memorable “Love & Life” Journey, “Weh Di Fire Gone” Official Video Premiere!

Released on March 30th, 2018, International recording artist I-Octane third full length album “Love & Life” has given the crooner validation for his hard work not only from successful album sales, but rather for the feedback of love and support from fans, music lovers and the entertainment industry.

Debuting at #3 on the Reggae Billboard Chart, and presently still topping the top 10 chart, “Love & Life” album has offered breakthrough tracks of all genres. “Reggae pop is underrated in the industry. Those mellow drums and accompanying vibes beg for replay value, which is exactly what you get from Love and Life by I-Octane. Love and Life‘s many motions in one” – IndieBandGuru

Gearing up for a West Coast tour alongside twice GRAMMY nominated J-Boog, I-Octane has returned back home to Jamaica after successful Florida and New York Meet & Greets, paired with album released parties doubled as birthday celebration for the international billboard star. “The Love from fans is all I need for validation. EVERYONE CAN RELATE TO LOVE AND LIFE JOURNEY, that’s real. And for all the fans I have met on the way that say they relate to at least one song. Then I did my job!” – I-Octane

t wasn’t just the omnipresent Caribbean diaspora that clamored for the recording artist, but new market and new fans were introduced to his music and have taken heed to his charismatic personality, superb showmanship, catchy lyrics with hauntin melodies.

After “Love & Life” delivered the romantic “Let Me Love You” video and the conscious “One Chance” feat Ginjah, fans have eagerly awaited for more visuals off the hit filled album. Premiering at at SingersRoom.com on May 16th, 2018, I-Octane “Weh Di Fire Gone” was filmed on location in Kingston, Jamaica directed by Bling Blang Work.

Produced under his own production company Conquer The Globe Productions, and distributed by California based IDC, “Love & Life” album features 17 tracks with the addition of 2 bonus tracks, and is now available worldwide at smarturl.it/I-OctaneLoveandLife