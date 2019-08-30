I.L.Y.A. DROPS MUSIC VIDEO FOR “CAN’T WAIT FOREVER” – OFF NEW EP HYBRID

I.L.Y.A. drops another creative music video for his latest track “Can’t Wait Forever”. The music video premiered exclusively on ThisIsTheLatest, who proclaim, “his star is undoubtedly on the rise.” Unlike is equally peculiar music video “Pour It Out“, I.L.Y.A. filmed “Can’t Wait Forever” throughout the streets of LA and Malibu. The music video is all about getting out there and doing what you want as it follows three characters: a hippie, a white-collar worker, and LA swag guy.

Watch “Can’t Wait Forever”.

The track is the second single off his EP Hybrid, released on July 19th. Inspired by his transition from Moscow to New York City, I.L.Y.A created a 6-track EP that experiments with the sounds of both European and American underground and pop music.

Originally from Moscow, Russia, I.L.Y.A. began exploring music producing in 2008 with GarageBand. By 2014, he released his first single “Talk To Me” and followed up with his 2015 EP Music For You. Gaining traction in Russia and wanting to explore musically, I.L.Y.A. made the decision to venture to New York City in 2018 where the diverse artistic space has only fueled his creativity.

He released his first US-inspired single “Franklin”, which was praised by KALTBLUT Magazine, “his sunny demeanor is as effortless as the ease with which he flits between his songs and delivery.” Now I.L.Y.A.’s ready to bring more hybrid music to his fans.

Currently, I.L.Y.A. is dropping new music videos for his electro-pop EP Hybrid, which is available on all streaming platforms. Be sure to follow I.L.Y.A. on social media for all new music releases.