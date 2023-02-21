I Call Fives return to the scene with new track and video “Honest & Only” ahead of newly announced EP

I Call Fives are diving head first into 2023 with the premiere of their newest single “Honest & Only” via alternative publication Punk News. Produced by The Wonder Years’ guitarist Casey Cavaliere, I Call Fives’ latest release packs classic pop-punk ethos with punching guitar melodies and pulsing drumwork.

“Honest & Only” is a hopeful single about keeping a positive outlook in the light of uncertainty, and marks as a first-hand glimpse into the band’s forthcoming EP, Not For Everyone, slated for release on March 3, 2023.

In a joint statement from the band in dissecting the track’s core message:

“No matter how bleak the future looks, you can’t let it ruin the present. You have to appreciate what you have while you have it. You have to make the most of every day.” – I CALL FIVES

Vinyl copies of the Not For Everyone EP are limited to 200 via Smartpunk Records, and will include the band’s 2010 EP Bad Advice for the very first time in over ten years as a B-Side. Fans and record enthusiasts alike can pre-order their physical discs here.

I Call Fives is a pop-punk band from Washington Township, New Jersey. Since their formation in 2006, the band has released four EPs through No Sleep Records, and one self-titled full length in July 2012 through Pure Noise Records. I Call Fives has toured extensively worldwide supporting acts such as The Wonder Years, Senses Fail, and The Dangerous Summer. I Call Fives has also headlined several tours supported by (at the time) up-and-comers such as The Story So Far, State Champs, and Real Friends. The band has also played notable festivals such as the Vans Warped Tour (2012), Skate and Surf Festival (2013), and Australia’s annual music festival, Soundwave (2014). Their 2012 debut full length premiered at #13 on Billboard Top Heatseekers Chart. Now, 7 years after the band went on hiatus, I Call Fives has re-emerged in the scene with returning members Jeff Todd (vocals), Drew Conte (bass, vocals), Anthony Plata (guitar), and Mike Joffe (guitar), joined by Devin Passariello (drums).

Watch the official music video for “Honest & Only,” directed by Nicholas Libraro, here. Pre-order the Not For Everyone EP here via Smartpunk Records.