I Call Fives brings adventurous pop-punk with new EP, ‘Not For Everyone’

Following the release of “Honest & Only,” pop-punk band I Call Fives just dropped a new EP titled Not For Everyone via Smartpunk Records. The New Jersey band is taking it back to their DIY roots while introducing a new level of excitement and adventure in their latest studio project. After carefully crafting this EP alongside producer and The Wonder Years guitarist Casey Cavaliere during the global pandemic, I Call Fives couldn’t be more thrilled to finally share Not For Everyone with old fans and new ones alike.

“We started trying to make this happen at the end of 2019. It was a hell of a ride since then. I mean the world shut down. It’s 2023 and it’s here and we are floored to have the chance to share this with anyone still out there. We’re I Call Fives..and this is not for everyone.” – I CALL FIVES

Vinyl copies of the Not For Everyone EP are limited to 200 via Smartpunk Records, and include the band’s 2010 EP Bad Advice for the very first time in over ten years as a B-Side. Fans and record enthusiasts can order their physical discs here.

I Call Fives is a pop-punk band from Washington Township, New Jersey. Since their formation in 2006, the band has released EPs through No Sleep Records and Open Your Eyes Records, and one self-titled full length in July 2012 through Pure Noise Records. I Call Fives has toured extensively worldwide supporting acts such as The Wonder Years, Senses Fail, and The Dangerous Summer. I Call Fives has also headlined several tours supported by (at the time) up-and-comers such as The Story So Far, State Champs, and Real Friends. The band has also played notable festivals such as the Vans Warped Tour (2012), Skate and Surf Festival (2013), and Australia’s annual music festival, Soundwave (2014). Their 2012 debut full length premiered at #13 on Billboard Top Heatseekers Chart. Now, 7 years after the band went on hiatus, I Call Fives has re-emerged in the scene with returning members Jeff Todd (vocals), Drew Conte (bass, vocals), Anthony Plata (guitar), and Mike Joffe (guitar), joined by Devin Passariello (drums).

Make sure to stream I Call Fives’ newest EP Not For Everyone via Smartpunk Records here.