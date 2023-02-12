Hypokrat, new album by Maela Raoult: Radio/Media Download

Born in Brest in 1990, Mala obtained her Musical Diplomas at the Conservatories of Brest, Paris and Brussels. Passionate about chamber music, she plays in various formations at many events and festivals : Origami, Courant d’air (Brussels), Prludes l’orchestre de Paris (salle Pleyel), Tout sauf Debussy (CRR Paris), Les Harmonies (Billiers), Concerts at the university campus of Paris Very implicated in the contemporary repertoire, she participates to the creation of Tocatina by Sina Fallazadeh, Heptagramme by Michel Lysight, Umbrales by Alex Nante, D’un Vanneur de Bl aux Vents by Suzanne Giraud and is invited to play in various formations such as the ensemble Alternance, the ensemble coute (directed by Fernando Palomeque), the collective Parallle 21 She has the chance to play with concertists such as Patrick Langot, Frdric Lagarde, Carmen and Ana Mainer She deals with the symphonic repertoire in various formations: the Ensemble entre Sable et ciel, the Ostinato Orchestra, the Orchestre National de Lyon Curious about all musical worlds, she studied improvisation and jazz with great personalities of Parisian Jazz.

Additional Artist/Song Information: Artist Name: Maela Raoult

Song Title: Hypokrat

Publishing: Maela Raoult

Publishing Affiliation: SACEM

Album Title: Hypokrat

Record Label: Maela Raoult