Hymn And Heart “Honeymoon In July” now available to Country radio programmers

Bio/Tour:

There is an honest relatability in Hymn and Hearts lyrics and soulful harmonies. The duo has seen their share of roller coaster highs and lows in the music industry, but the one thing that grounds them is each-other. The pair met in the School of Music at Belmont University and were married on Waimanalo beach in Hawaii. Before joining together musically, Erinn Bates wrote songs, played mandolin, and sang lead vocals in a duo that performed across the country and opened for artists including Montgomery Gentry and Darryl Worley. Glenn Ziser composed music for television shows Guiding Light and As The World Turns, and traveled with a percussion group. Glenns compositions for Guiding Light gave him recognition for his contribution to an Emmy award for Outstanding Achievement in Music Direction and Composition for a Drama Series. Growing up in Southern California and Las Vegas, Glenn brings a laid back west coast vibe to Erinns native Nashville country roots. Since the day they met, theyve strummed their guitars around a fire pit and at church, but when they began writing songs as a couple, they found their passion. Our songs flow from the stories weve lived and the stories of othersfrom joy, from pain and everything in-between.