HUTS Releases New Future House Ballad “Alone”

“We really wanted to end the year strong with a commercial club banger!” says the DJ/producer duo hailing from the Netherlands about their latest, which forecasts the perils of a toxic love relationship. “We stepped out of our comfort zone, but are super happy with the result.”

“Alone,” a deeply-felt future house ballad with dark and mysterious synths and haunting vocals by Leoneer, is the latest release from HUTS. Jordi Coenradie and Stijn Kouwenhoven wrote the track with Leoneer, who had previously collaborated with Sonny Wern on “Crazy.”

HUTS is comprised of Jordan Jay, who made a name for himself in the Future House scene (signing on Don Diablo’s HEXAGON, Spinnin’, Universal and with collaborations with the likes of Breathe Carolina and The Him), and Stijn (IDETTO), who has been actively doing production work for big-name DJs in the industry.

HUTS, with more than 1.4 million monthly listeners on Spotify, had a notable 2022 with a #1 hit on Polish radio (“Kill My Lonely”) and heavy radio rotation in Italy, Hungary, France, Germany and Croatia. Their single “Night We Met” was in A-rotation on SLAM! in the Netherlands. After previously signing a deal with Virgin Records Germany, HUTS will release “Alone” on their own label HMG on December 30th.

What’s next for HUTS?

“Our sound has gotten more mature, but in developing, we haven’t released as much as we wanted in 2022. We have a lot of cool tracks ready so in 2023, there will be many more HUTS tracks to enjoy.”