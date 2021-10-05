Husband and Wife Americana Duo Hemp & Denim Run for the Grammys with New Single

Husband and wife Americana Folk-Rock duo Hemp & Denim are making a “Run for the Grammys” with their brand new single One Step Over The Line. As they continue to grow their fan base and do what they love, they hope this song will bring a little joy and unity to the world. This song is currently available on all streaming platforms including Spotify, Apple Music, and more.

Hemp & Denim is comprised of Hemp Meadows and Denim Skye, a retired husband and wife who have reinvented themselves, following their dream of sharing their music with the world. Reminiscent of 60s and 70s California pop and British rock with a splash of Americana, they bring the groove and lyrics that energize the mind and the soul. After a year of writing and performing solo, Hemp says that his wife’s signature harmonies were exactly what they needed to get to that next level in their career and create a sound that is uniquely their own. Their excitement led to the recording of their first song in Nashville and since then they have produced three albums, five music videos, and secured a solid fan base performing locally.

The duo is not slowing down anytime soon. Their first single, One Step Over The Line, from their upcoming album House Of Love, is currently submitted for consideration for a Grammy nomination as Best Americana Roots Song. With the help of producer/multi-instrumentalist Jim Frazier and Grammy-winning mastering engineer Joe Palmaccio (Eric Clapton, The Clash, Rod Stewart), Hemp & Denim were able to construct a musical journey through this album, each track an undiscovered gem. “Hemp & Denim’s sound is both familiar yet uniquely their own,” says Palmaccio. “The themes are both timely and timeless…a major accomplishment for any creatives.”

One Step Over The Line combines a laid-back rhythmic feel with brilliantly moody lyrics and a sing-along chorus that achieves a sense of nostalgia while showcasing the duo’s dynamic sound. The fans can’t get enough and the response from the live crowds have been overwhelmingly positive. “Based on the way this song was received when playing it live, we knew it was the one to release,” said Denim. “We are so honored to be in the running for a Grammy with this song and cannot wait to share it with the world.”

You can keep up with Hemp & Denim by finding them on Facebook and by going to their website and signing up for their newsletter full of exclusive content.

About Hemp & Denim:

Hemp & Denim are a husband and wife Americana Folk-Rock duo based in Nashville. If you love the sounds of the 60s and 70s, you’ll love this duo. Denim’s signature harmonies join seamlessly with Hemp’s melodies and lyrics and from there, the magic happens. Filled with catchy melodies, strong vocals, provocative lyrics and innovative harmonies, their music is reminiscent of the days of peace and love, something they hope to bring to the modern music industry.

They believe in enjoying life, doing what you love, and chasing your dreams no matter what. With Hemp’s first EP, You Can’t Fool Karma, and the duo’s self-titled Hemp & Denim EP, the band has received immense love and continues to gain recognition. The duo performs regularly in the Nashville area to dedicated fans. As a mainstream act within their generation, having just celebrated their 35th wedding Anniversary, Hemp & Denim want to encourage fans, young and old, to enjoy life and follow their dreams. With their motivation, dedication and great stage presence, this passionate duo cannot wait to continue sharing their talents with fans and fellow musicians far and wide.