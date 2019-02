There’s a new wakeup team at iHEARTMEDIA Hot AC KTCZ (CITIES 97.1)/MINNEAPOLIS. The debut of HUNTER & MOLLIE IN THE MORNING was TODAY (2/4).

HUNTER is none other than HUNTER QUINN, last with iHEART/SEATTLE, where he was APD/MD at KBKS & KPWK (now KUBE). MOLLIE is MOLLIE KENDRICK, who segues from nights. Morning duties had been being handled by PAUL FLETCHER, following the departure of host KERI NOBLE last NOVEMBER.