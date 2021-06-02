Hunter Lyons Recounts His Early 20’s In Debut Roots-Rock EP ‘Trust In A Stranger’

Independent alternative singer-songwriter Hunter Lyons recently disclosed his debut EP Trust In A Stranger to be released. The 5 songs on the EP, which were written over the course of 3-4 years in Lyons’ early 20’s, tell the story of Hunter’s journey as a young man transitioning into adulthood socially, romantically, and professionally. Sonically, drawing from years of experience creating music in a variety of different genres, Lyons is able to incorporate all of his influences into this record. Trust In A Stranger is indie-rock meets soulful Americana; a perfect combination to disrupt Nashville’s crowded country music scene.

The stories told within the songs are relatable and take the listener on an emotional ride as a 20-something year old going through life; the highs (literally) and the lows. Whether it’s a heavier rock song about a lingering Ex (“Something About Her”), an emotional love letter (“Have I Told You”), or an indie-rock tune about taking molly in college (“Lady In A Plastic Coat”), Lyons bares all outlining his life experiences, and is able to show his range in songwriting, production, and evocation of emotion throughout the EP.

Though the EP was written some years ago, the recording process, in part because of COVID, took almost 2 years. Beginning in November 2019, Lyons flew in his college buddy Steven Katona to create the percussion for the record. Lyons was adamant about having each musician on the album bring their own style and personal touch instead of hiring out session artists for the job. This decision showcases a unique mix of textures throughout the 5 songs, especially paired with Lyons’ non-traditional genre-elusive style.

After running into him multiple times in downtown Nashville, Lyons was very fortunate to work with Grammy Award-Winning bassist Dave Roe on Trust In A Stranger, recording the EP in Roe’s Seven Deadly Sins Studio in Goodlettsville, TN. Roe also performed all the bass parts on the record.

Sharing personal stories dealing with strong emotion can be difficult for artists like Hunter, but he hopes that listeners “can find connection in these songs with something they’re either currently experiencing or have experienced in the past, and maybe find or reaffirm the thought that many of us go through the same struggles and ups and downs as everyone else at some point in life.”

About Hunter Lyons:

Hunter Lyons is an independent alternative rock/americana artist based in Nashville, TN. He started playing guitar at 8 to be like his dad, and quickly fell in love with it. Hunter began singing and writing songs when he was 12 to develop a deeper connection with the music. The emotion and weight of a song is split up into all the different parts involved, and Hunter felt the most connected to the music when he was able to tap into them all at once; the guitar, the vocals, and the lyrics. Fortunately, for a young man with little-to-no direction on where to begin his music career, Lyons had many opportunities to perform a variety of different music styles. He performed in church band, school jazz band, pit band, theme park band, did some singer-songwriter bar gigs, and more. From these opportunities, Lyons gained influence and skills from many different styles, and they all play a part in his sound today.

His first performance at 14 was a little 30 minute opening set for a friends band at a coffee shop in Mechanicsburg, PA to 10 people. He was terrified walking onto the stage, but was heartset and obsessed walking off of it. Hunter took lessons throughout high school and later graduated with a degree in music.

Lyons moved to Nashville at 21 years old with the idea of becoming a songwriter for other prominent artists. He would hang around that scene for about a year, work some odd jobs and had some miserable times as you often do in your early 20’s, but he had a constant feeling that he was missing something. Hunter needed to get back to what made him fall in love with music in the first place – playing guitar, writing music that was a true reflection of himself and what he was going through, playing music he loved because he loved it, not because he thought others wanted to hear it. It was that mental awakening, coupled with the confidence of being himself and living a life of his own, where he really found himself as an artist and as a man, and that led Hunter to today, to tell these stories and to make his upcoming debut EP, Trust In A Stranger.