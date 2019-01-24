Hunter Hayes Set To Release Brand New Music

With over 40 award-nominations and wins, including five GRAMMY nods to his name, Atlantic Records / Warner Music Nashville’s Hunter Hayes has already solidified himself a multi-genre superstar – all before the age of 28. With a meteoric rise of that caliber during his early twenties, Hayes decided to try something a little different for his third studio album. The multi-platinum selling artist patiently built a track list, which includes his forthcoming new single “Heartbreak” due this Friday (1/25).

“I remember the day I wrote heartbreak, I felt relieved but also elated. I was on fire,” said Hayes. “It was the same feeling that I’ve had in the past with songs like ‘I Want Crazy.’ This song came about during a time where, for the first time in 5 years, I was writing by myself. Right after I wrote ‘One Shot,’ I had the idea to start journaling love songs to my future better half.”

“After a relationship ends, I think we all want to know that there is someone for us but unfortunately, a lot of people have been lead to believe that you’re supposed to feel shitty after a breakup. I wanted this song to turn that feeling around for people and remind them not to let someone walk out the door with your happiness and your self-worth.”

“I kind of want this song to be somebody’s disco ball on a depressing night rather than a box of tissues and a Hugh Grant movie. That’s why I love that line ‘I’ve been in some shit relationships but I remain an optimist.’ Watching shows back, that’s the line that you hear crowds singing the most, which is hilarious because the songs not even out yet.”

“It’s a song about freedom. It’s a song about true honest happiness and love and how there is love for everyone. Not only are you worthy of being loved but there is somebody out there who loves you even though they haven’t met you. In the darkness of a heart breaking, I’m here to tell you there’s also a whole lotta light.”

However, Hayes hasn’t been completely quiet since 2016. In 2018, he released his unflinchingly honest and introspective song “Dear God,” that to date has accumulated over 22 million streams globally. With Rolling Stone calling it an “anthem for the anxious,” Taste of Country also declared: “leave it to Hunter Hayes to release a song that speaks the truth.”

Hayes also shared the unfiltered track “One Shot” that Billboard praised for being an “instant party anthem” that’s “highly relatable…with the uplifting, hopeful tone that’s a signature of his music.” Additionally, he released a three-part mini movie set in the 1950’s titled “Pictures” that follows storylines of domestic violence, racial differences, and a powerful love that can’t be stopped. Interwoven with the movie are Hayes’ three music videos for songs “You Should Be Loved,” “More” and “This Girl.”