Hunter Hayes’ New Single, ‘One Good Reason,’ Coming This Week

Hunter Hayes has a new single coming Friday (June 14), he revealed during his CMA Fest fan club party. “One Good Reason” is off an upcoming, yet-to-be-titled, still TBA new album.

Hayes performed the new song for fans who attended the annual fan club event in Nashville — it shows off his soulful side, but has hints of a pop influence. The singer spoke with Stage Right Secrets ahead of the big announcement, sharing that the song is “from the album, the next song to be released from the album called ‘One Good Reason’ and I’m really excited for the fans to hear it.”

Hayes went on to share that he he has played the song previously at select shows.

“We’ve been playing it at the show, but I haven’t been able to say anything about it which is tricky but now I get to tell everybody.” he says of the ballad, adding: “The whole thing is kind of sad.”

The new release follows his single “Heartbreak” and his U.S. Closer to You Tour. During the party he also teased that he will be hitting the road again very soon and will release the album once it is perfect.